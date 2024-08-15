Ohio State men’s, women’s hockey to play outdoor games at Wrigley Field

By Associated Press
52 minutes ago
CHICAGO — Wrigley Field will host two college hockey doubleheaders in January after the NHL’s Winter Classic is played there, the Big Ten and Chicago Cubs announced Thursday.

“The Frozen Confines: Big Ten Hockey Series” will feature three men’s games and one women’s game. The Chicago Blackhawks will play the St. Louis Blues at Wrigley on Dec. 31.

The men’s college games are Penn State vs. Notre Dame and Ohio State vs. Michigan on Jan. 3 and Wisconsin vs. Michigan State on Jan. 4. Defending national champion Ohio State will play Wisconsin in a women’s game on Jan. 4.

Each of the men’s teams were ranked in the top 20 last season, and Michigan reached the NCAA Frozen Four. On the women’s side, Ohio State and Wisconsin have combined to win the last five national championships and have met in the last two NCAA title games.

Associated Press
