Ohio State leads Youngstown State 28-7 at halftime

COLUMBUS — Through 30 minutes, Ohio State is taking care of business.

The third-ranked Buckeyes scored 14 points in each quarter to take a 28-7 halftime lead against visiting Youngstown State in the home opener at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

Ohio State took the opening kickoff and struck first when Kyle McCord found Marvin Harrison Jr. running free down the sideline for a 71-yard touchdown on the fourth play of the game.

The Penguins struck back with an 11-play, 75-yard drive that took more than five minutes off the clock. Quarterback Mitch Davison capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown, diving into the end zone after fooling the OSU defense on a zone read. The big play on the drive was a 36-yard pass to Max Tomczak on third-and-3.

Ohio State went back on top when McCord found Harrison again, this time behind two defenders for a 39-yard score.

The Buckeyes added another seven on a 13-yard touchdown run by TreVeyon Henderson then went ahead 28-7 on a 28-yard touchdown pass to Emeka Egbuka.

McCord handled the offense for most of the first half, but Devin Brown engineered the drive that culminated with Henderson’s touchdown run.