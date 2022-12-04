springfield-news-sun logo
Ohio State gets College Football Playoff berth

Ohio State is going back to the College Football Playoff.

The Buckeyes are No. 4 in the final CFP Committee rankings revealed Sunday afternoon.

They will travel to Atlanta to face No. 1 Georgia on Dec. 31 in the Peach Bowl.

Ohio State has only played the Bulldogs once — a 21-14 Georgia win in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 1993.

Ohio State is in the CFP for the fourth time. The Buckeyes won the inaugural edition to conclude the 2014 season, lost in the semifinals in 2016 and ‘19 and lost in the championship game in 2020.

Georgia is in the playoff for the third time. The Bulldogs are 2-0 in the semifinals and 1-1 in the final after beating Alabama last season for the national championship.

The No. 4 seed is 2-6 in playoff games but has won the championship twice: Ohio State in 2014 and Alabama in 2017.

Ohio State is 2-2 in postseason games under head coach Ryan Day.

The Buckeyes lost to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl as part of the 2019 playoff but beat the Tigers a year later in a playoff rematch in the Sugar Bowl.

They lost to Alabama in the National Championship Game at the end of the 2020 season and beat Utah in the Rose Bowl last season.

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

