Ohio State football: Players endorse newest member of coaching staff

Marvin Harrison Jr., who ascended to All-American receiver this season, also credited Bailey for helping his development.

“Some coaches come here and do their job and that’s it, but I’m here at nighttime, and he’s here with me,” Harrison said. “He’s watching film, or he’s gonna help me on the (pass-catching) machine. He’s always helping players.”

Head coach Ryan Day did not want to confirm plans for the staff yet, but Bailey is expected to become tight ends coach. Wilson filled that role along with offensive coordinator since 2017, but he is leaving to become head coach at Tulsa in January.

“I can say this -- Keenan Bailey is an excellent coach,” Day said Tuesday. “He’s a really sharp young man who’s going to do unbelievable things in his career. And the relationships he’s built over time with former players, current players, recruits and families has been excellent.”

A Notre Dame grad from Florida, Bailey assisted other coaches with the recruiting by breaking down film of prospects and interacting with recruits and their families in his previous role.

Only members of the “on-field” coaching staff can go on the road to recruit, though, so Bailey was limited in his impact, but he still made a big impression.

Another player singing his praises this week was Cade Stover, a tight end who became a starter this season after fully committing to the position for the first time.

Although Stover said he is not sure if he will be back next season or enter the NFL Draft, he has already spent a lot of time with Bailey.

“You can call Coach Kee at 3 in the morning, 2 in the morning or whenever you want, he’s gonna answer and he’s gonna do whatever he needs to do to help you,” Stover said. “Whether you want to get extra work in one night, whether your car’s out of gas — anything like that, Keenan’s there.

Stover called Bailey “a players’ dude,” and “the type of guy you can put your neck on the line for because you know he’s gonna do the same.”

PEACH BOWL

Saturday, Dec. 31

Ohio State vs. Georgia, 8 p.m., ESPN, 1410