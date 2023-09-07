Ohio State Football: Buckeyes weigh in on top topics of the week

Ohio State players met with reporters Wednesday night to talk about the season-opening win over Indiana and the home-opening game this week with Youngstown State.

Many of the themes of head coach Ryan Day’s Tuesday press conference carried over, including the need for the offensive line to play better.

“I’d say it was mediocre but we’ve got a lot to improve on,” right tackle Josh Fryar said.

“I think everything was correctable. It’s just little slight communication errors that we have to fix.”

Meanwhile, linebacker Steele Chambers confirmed that Ohio State’s ability to shift on the fly to depending Indiana’s triple-option looks would not have been possible a year ago when the team was still just learning Jim Knowles’ scheme.

“It makes it a lot easier whenever you know what everyone in front of you and behind you is doing,” Chambers said. “Then you can just play off them.”

Perhaps the most popular man at interviews was Chip Trayanum, the senior from Akron who contributed as a running back and fullback in Bloomington after arriving at Ohio State last season with the intent to play linebacker.

“Apparently whatever the team needs,” he said when asked what position he plays. “I mean as long as we get the win, that’s all that matters.

“For the most part it’s fun just because of my love for the game. I just want to get on the field. And I’m a competitor, so whatever role I can compete and maximize on the field, that’s what I’m gonna do.”