Ohio State football: 4 future schedule moves announced

Ohio State football announced a few changes to future schedules Wednesday afternoon.
In 2024, the Buckeyes are adding a home game against Marshall that will be played Sept. 21.
That necessitated moving the previously scheduled game against Western Michigan to Sept. 7.
The matchup with the Broncos will be the second game of the season after Ohio State opens with Southern Miss at home Aug. 31.
Ohio State was also set to play Washington in ‘24, but that game was canceled earlier this year.
Ohio State also added a pair of games for the 2029 season. The Buckeyes are now set to play Nevada in Columbus on Sept. 1, 2029 and to play host to Charlotte one week later.
The game against the Thundering Herd will be the third in a series that started with a 24-21 Ohio State victory in 2004. The Buckeyes beat Marshall 45-7 to open the 2010 season.
Ohio State won its only previous meeting with Western Michigan by a score of 38-12 in 2015.
The Buckeyes have never played Nevada or Charlotte in football.
