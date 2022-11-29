BreakingNews
Ohio State Football: 3 Buckeyes make All-Big Ten defense first team

Sports
By
1 hour ago

Ohio State placed three players on the All-Big Ten first team defense announced Tuesday.

Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and defensive linemen J.T. Tuimoloau and Zach Harrison all made the first team for the first time while defensive lineman Mike Hall Jr. and safety Ronnie Hickman made the third team.

ExplorePair of Buckeyes, Bearcats up for national awards

The coaches and media both had Eichenberg on the first team while Tuimoloau got the nod from the coaches and Harrison from the media.

Eichenberg is third in the Big Ten with 112 tackles and sixth in tackles for loss with 12. He is the third OSU linebacker to be named first-team All-Big Ten in the last six seasons, joining Malik Harrison in 2019 and Pete Werner in 2020.

Tuimoloau is ninth in tackles for loss with 11 while Harrison was recognized for doing more of the dirty work on the other end in defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ newly-installed scheme.

Their selections end a two-year drought for Ohio State ends making the first team. Prior to that, 10 Buckeye defensive ends received first-team honors in the previous 10 seasons.

End Jack Sawyer and tackle Tyleik Williams, linebacker Steele Chambers, safeties Tanner McCalister and Lathan Ransom and cornerback Denzel Burke all received honorable mention from the coaches, media or both.

Hickman and Harrison were both second-team picks last season when Burke was a third-teamer.

Kicker Noah Ruggles also was recognized as a third-teamer on Tuesday while punter Jesse Mirco received honorable mention.

Offensive all-conference teams will be announced Wednesday.

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

