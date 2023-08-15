Lakota West product Tshabola ready to contribute for Buckeyes

Sports
By
1 hour ago
X

COLUMBUS — “I would say I’m a pretty adaptable person.”

That was Tegra Tshabola’s concluding statement from his time with reporters Tuesday at Ohio State, a fitting statement for the offensive lineman 2023 so far.

ExploreQuestions remain as Ohio State enters third week of preseason

The redshirt freshman from Lakota West went into the spring competing to be the new starter at right tackle.

That represented a move from his first season in Columbus, when he was the backup left guard.

This month, he has found himself back on the left side, but at tackle as the competition to replace All-American Paris Johnson Jr. continues.

Whether that ends up being Tshabola, who remains friends with Johnson, or San Diego State transfer Jimmy Simmons, the former Firebird sounded content with his place on the team.

“My role, I mean it’s not exactly 100-percent set yet, but I want to help this team in as many different ways as I can,” Tshabola said. “Anywhere I’m needed, I want to be the guy that can step in. Make a switch here, make a switch there — anywhere I’m needed.”

In Other News
1
Jablonski: Fifteen games to remember from 22 seasons covering high...
2
ANALYSIS: 7 thoughts on where Ohio State football stands midway through...
3
Northeastern seeking second straight OHC North title
4
Williams penciled in as starter, Carman in backup role on Bengals’...
5
High School Football Week 1 Schedule

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top