Ohio State football: Top defensive lineman day to day with injury

“I think when you watch the film, there was good play, but there needs to be more consistent play,” Day said Tuesday during his weekly press conference.”There’s a lot to learn from there and a lot to grow from, and this is an opportunity to build depth in that room.”

The 6-foot-3, 327-pound Williams received All-Big Ten recognition each of his first three years, including second-team honors last season.

He had two tackles for loss in the first two games this season after logging 10 last season when he was arguably the Buckeyes’ best, most consistent disruptive force for much of the year.

“When Tyleik is out there, he certainly makes his impact felt,” Day said. “And just like when we lost (starting left guard Donovan Jackson) there for those couple weeks, it was an opportunity.”

Hero Kanu started in his place Saturday, but coach Larry Johnson rotated heavily throughout a hot afternoon at the Horseshoe.

According to Pro Football Focus, Tywone Malone ended up playing two more snaps (28) than Kanu (26) while Kayden McDonald saw 22 and Jason Moore played 14 later in the game.

Malone had three tackles, including one for loss on a fourth-and-short that was the clear standout play of the afternoon for the reserve interior linemen.

“You learn about that when you’re out there, when you have to step into that role it’s different than when you’re playing 10 to 15 snaps in a backup capacity to when you’re the guy,” Day said. “So a good challenge for those guys, and I think everybody in that room would tell you that there was some good plays, but there needs to be more consistent play.

“Like the fourth down stop by Tywone Malone was a really good play. He took an adjustment that happened in game, that happened on the sideline, and he made it on the field and made that play.”

Day also liked how Malone played a screen pass by the Thundering Herd.

“But then there’s also some clips of film that, you know, we got to be better.”

Third-ranked Ohio State’s front can expect its biggest test of the season by far this weekend in East Lansing, although that is somewhat relative given the first three opponents were Akron, Western Michigan and Marshall.

New Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith had a reputation for running out of heavy sets frequently at his previous stop, Oregon State, but Day said he has made some adjustments early in his MSU tenure based on the personnel.

The Spartans are 3-1 after beating Florida Atlantic, Maryland and Prairie View A&M but dropping a 23-19 decision at Boston College last weekend.