Ohio State Buckeyes: Ryan Day’s new contract finalized

Ohio State released the final version of Ryan Day’s contract extension, revealing a new buyout for the head football coach.
As previously announced, Day is set to receive an annual compensation bump from $7.6 million to $9.5 million.
That includes a base salary of $1,166,666.66 this season and $2,000,000 next season.
Day owes a $5 million buyout if he leaves for another job before the end of January, and that figure drops by $500,000 each of the following two years before going down $1 million after the 2025 season and another $1 million the year after that.
The university announced Day’s extension along with multiple other extensions and/or new deals for coaches in May, but he did not sign the deal until Aug. 31.
Before the new deal went into effect, his buyout between now and the end of January was set to be $2.5 million before declining by $500,000 each year.
The Dayton Daily News obtained the contract via an open records request.
