Ohio State Buckeyes: Ryan Day reveals QB plan for opener

COLUMBUS — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day announced Tuesday morning Kyle McCord will start at quarterback for the Buckeyes when they open the season at Indiana on Saturday afternoon.

That does not mean he is the permanent starter, though.

Day also intends to get meaningful snaps for Devin Brown, who could still win the job depending on how things shake out early in the season.

“I think that Kyle has done a great job over the last two weeks of of showing consistency,” Day said. “He’s played very well in practice, but Devin also throughout the body of the preseason has shown that he deserves to play, so expect both of them to play.”

The coach said he told them together, and both players agreed that is a “fair” setup at this point.

Day also said he and the staff have confidence in both being able to handle the job.

“I think that’s significant that we that we have two guys that we feel confident playing in a game,” Day said. “This is something that’s a little uncharted territory for me, but you just go on what you see every day in practice. And I think that Kyle’s consistency in the last couple of weeks has allowed him to be the starter. He deserves that, but I also think Devin deserves to play in the game as well. So how much and all that, that’s still to be determined, but we’ve at least come up with that conclusion here.”