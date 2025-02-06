Ryan Day agrees to new contract with Ohio State

The board of trustees must still approve of the terms of the deal, but it is set to keep Day in Columbus through the 2031 season.

The move comes less than three weeks after Day led Ohio State to its ninth national championship by navigating the first 12-team College Football Playoff.

“I especially want to thank and commend all the young men, and their families, who are a part of this football program,” Day said in a news release. “This is a team of tough and determined individuals who drive our culture of respect, commitment and love.”

Day is 70-10 in six seasons as head coach of the Buckeyes.

He also thanked OSU president Ted Carter and director of athletics Ross Bjork.

“My family and I are incredibly grateful to be a part of the Ohio State community, this football program and Buckeye Nation,” Day said. “I want to thank my assistant coaches and the entire staff for the tireless effort they put in to keep Ohio State positioned as one of the elite programs in the country on and off the field.”

Day’s contract has been amended or extended multiple times since he became the head coach of the Buckeyes in 2019, including in 2022.

He was set to make about $10.2 million last season before incentives, which include team academic goals and winning the championship, kicked in.

Day made $4.5 million in his first season as head coach of the Buckeyes.

“Ryan has not only kept Buckeye football as the preeminent program, but he also guides young men into leaders, instilling values that extend far beyond the game,” Bjork said in the release. “Stability at the head coaching position is crucial in today’s evolving college football landscape, and this new contract guarantees continued momentum in recruiting, player development, and overall program success.

“It is a great pleasure to work side by side with Ryan and we know that his vision and leadership will continue to bring championship success and pride to our program for years to come.”

Day’s next Ohio State team will have a much different look after a majority of starters graduated and coordinators Chip Kelly and Jim Knowles left for other jobs.

Day also needs a new offensive line coach, though that is set to be Tyler Bowen according to multiple reports including FootballScoop.com.

Bowen most recently was offensive coordinator at Virginia Tech.