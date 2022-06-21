springfield-news-sun logo
Ohio State Buckeyes: QB of the future works out at Woody Hayes Athletic Center

Ohio State verbal commit Dylan Raiola throws for coaching staff at camp June 2022

1 hour ago

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day and others got a chance to see the future up close Tuesday.

Dylan Raiola, the Buckeyes’ verbal commitment at quarterback for 2024, was among players who worked out Tuesday on the final one-day recruiting camp of the summer (see video at the top of this story).

Raiola was part of a group that worked out with Day and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis.

Chase Herbstreit and Dylan Raiola at Ohio State football camp June 2022

Chase Herbstreit and Dylan Raiola at Ohio State football camp June 2022

Chase Herbstreit and Dylan Raiola at Ohio State football camp June 2022

A five-star quarterback who will play at Chandler High School in Arizona this fall, he is a 247Sports Composite top 10 recruit in rising junior and Ohio State’s first verbal from that class.

He is the son of longtime Detroit Lions center Dominic Raiola, who was an All-American at Nebraska prior to his pro career.

The younger Raiola spent his first two years of high school at Burleson High School in Texas, where his coach was former Bengals quarterback Jon Kitna, who was later a teammate of Dominic Raiola in Detroit.

