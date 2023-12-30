Ohio State Buckeyes: QB injury mars first half of Cotton Bowl

Two plays later, Jayden Fielding made a 44-yard field goal to account for the only points of the half with 3:12 left in the first quarter.

That was possibly mostly thanks to the Buckeyes’ best field position of the first half. They got the ball at their own 47 following the defense forcing a three-and-out, and TreVeyon Henderson quickly picked up 27 yards on two plays.

But Brown was injured on the next one and hobbled noticeably through a few more snaps before being replaced by true freshman Lincoln Kienholz.

He struggled to move the offense, but so did veteran Missouri signal-caller Brady Cook when the Tigers had the ball against the nation’s top pass defense.

He completed 5 of 11 passes for 28 yards in the first half, including a 17-yarder and five-yarder against a softened Ohio State defense in the final seconds.

Those completions put the Tigers in position to try a 65-yard field goal, but those plans were dashed when they could not get the ball snapped before the play clock ran out.

Cook ended up having a desperation pass go incomplete on the final play of the half instead.

Brown started in place of Kyle McCord, who led the Buckeyes to an 11-1 record but opted to enter the transfer portal shortly after the regular season ended.

A redshirt freshman from Arizona, Brown completed 4 of 6 passes for 20 yards and lost 12 yards on three runs before exiting the game.

Keinholz, who threw five passes while appearing in two games this season, was 0 for 4 against the Tigers, who were able to tee off on Henderson once Brown left the game.

Ohio State sacked Cook three times and forced him out of the pocket multiple other occasions as he rarely looked comfortable in the pocket.

He did run for 43 yards, though, while All-American running back Cody Schrader added 41 yards on the ground for the Tigers.