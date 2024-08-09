Ohio State Buckeyes: Offensive line showing improvement despite battling illness

Explore Will Howard progressing in multiple ways for Buckeyes this spring

However, head coach Ryan Day said Thursday the group is dealing collectively with illness that has hindered their work in recent days.

“We do have a little bit of a funky virus going on with that group right there,” Day said. “So they’ve been kind of in and out. We’re hoping to flush that out by the end of the week because it’s created a little bit of guys in and out.

“But other than that, they’ve had a great, great offseason, and we’re hoping that we can kind of get a rhythm with those guys here heading into next week.”

The three honored for their offseason work were right tackle Josh Fryar, left guard Donovan Jackson and center Carson Hinzman. They are returning starters along with left tackle Josh Simmons, though Hinzman is in a competition with Alabama transfer Seth McLaughlin to start at center.

“Offensive line is definitely a developmental position,” Day said. “There’s just so much that comes with it.

“These guys now have experience. They play, they know what it takes, so when you’re in the offseason, you know what you’re up against so you know where you need to get yourself in terms of understanding scheme.”

He hopes that also translate to a more physical unit “able to wear teams down and playing your best in the fourth quarter, so there has been a different approach to that.”

In announcing the Iron Buckeyes, director of football sport performance Mickey Marotti said Fryar “brought high energy and solid development as a leader. He uplifted those around him daily.”

Marotti praised Hinzman for “numerous physical advancements while enhancing performance of those around him” and said Jackson “has a contagious voice among his teammates that aided in inspiring those around him to perform at elite levels.”

The others recognized as Iron Buckeyes were senior receiver Emeka Egbuka, senior defensive lineman Ty Hamilton, senior running back TreVeyon Henderson, senior safety Lathan Ransom, senior linebacker Cody Simon, junior linebacker Sonny Styles and freshman receiver Jeremiah Smith.