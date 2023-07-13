Ohio State Buckeyes: Nick Mangold picked for Varsity ‘O’ Hall of Fame

Nick Mangold will be part of the next group inducted into the Ohio State Varsity ‘O’ Athletics Hall of Fame.

Mangold was a multi-sport start at Alter and helped the Buckeyes to the 2002 national championship as a freshman.

He was a three-year starter at center for Ohio State from 2003-05 before being picked in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the New York Jets.

Mangold made the Pro Bowl seven times and was a two-time member of the All-Pro first team after earning All-America honors as a Buckeye.

The school announced the next HOF class Thursday afternoon.

It also includes Maureen Cogan (women’s cross country/track & field ), Malcolm Jenkins (football), Miho Kowase (women’s tennis), Yesenia Luces (field hockey), Sean Melton (men’s gymnastics), Rick Middleton (football), Kelsey Mitchell (women’s basketball), Steven Moneke (men’s tennis), Renee Powell (women’s golf), Joe Roberts (men’s basketball), Tom Ryan (wrestling coach), Taylor Sandbothe (women’s volleyball) and Nic Szerszen (men’s volleyball).

The group will be officially inducted during a dinner Oct. 6 in the Covelli Center and recognized the following day at Ohio Stadium when the Buckeyes host Maryland.