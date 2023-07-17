BreakingNews
Police ID woman found dead near Springfield lake
Ohio State Buckeyes: Mother of player killed in Chicago shooting

Credit: Marcus Hartman

The mother of an Ohio State football freshman reportedly was killed over the weekend in Chicago.

According to WGN, the Cook County medical examiner identified Ashley Griggs as having been shot and killed early Sunday morning, and a local community activist confirmed to the news station she was the mother of Carnell Tate.

Four others were injured in the incident and taken to local hospitals.

Tate grew up in Chicago and attended Marist High School before finishing his high school career at IMG Academy in Florida.

He enrolled in Ohio State in January and took part in spring practice.

A five-star prospect, Tate is the highest-rated player in Ohio State’s 2023 class at No. 22 nationally.

Ohio State is set to begin preseason practice the first week of August.

About the Author

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

