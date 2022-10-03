Ohio State Buckeyes: Miyan Williams honored by Big Ten

Miyan Williams’ record-tying day earned him recognition from the Big Ten on Monday.
The Ohio State running back was named the conference’s offensive player of the week after he matched the school single-game record with five rushing touchdowns Saturday against Rutgers.
The Cincinnati native also had 189 yards rushing and is sixth in the Big Ten with 497 yards on the ground this season. His eight rushing touchdowns are tied for No. 4 in the country.
Pete Johnson and Dayton native Keith Byars ran for five touchdowns apiece in 1974 against North Carolina and 198 against Illinois, respectively.
Williams is the third Ohio State player to be named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, joining receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (Sept. 12) and quarterback C.J. Stroud (Sept. 19).
Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg was Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week last week.
