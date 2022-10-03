BreakingNews
Four hospitalized after wrong-way I-70 crash in Springfield Twp.
Ohio State Buckeyes: Miyan Williams honored by Big Ten

Sports
By
Updated 1 hour ago

Miyan Williams’ record-tying day earned him recognition from the Big Ten on Monday.

The Ohio State running back was named the conference’s offensive player of the week after he matched the school single-game record with five rushing touchdowns Saturday against Rutgers.

Explore5 things to know about Ohio State's win over Rutgers

The Cincinnati native also had 189 yards rushing and is sixth in the Big Ten with 497 yards on the ground this season. His eight rushing touchdowns are tied for No. 4 in the country.

Pete Johnson and Dayton native Keith Byars ran for five touchdowns apiece in 1974 against North Carolina and 198 against Illinois, respectively.

Williams is the third Ohio State player to be named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, joining receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (Sept. 12) and quarterback C.J. Stroud (Sept. 19).

Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg was Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week last week.

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

