Ohio State Buckeyes: Lakota West’s Brown training at multiple spots

COLUMBUS — Jyaire Brown was Johnny On The Spot last season for Ohio State.

Despite being the Buckeyes’ 18th-highest rated recruit in the class of 2022, he ended up playing the second-most snaps of last year’s freshmen.

That was the result of not only how quickly the Lakota West grad picked up the cornerback’s role in the Buckeyes’ defense but also a matter of necessity.

With both starters out against Wisconsin, the 5-foot-11, 183-pound Brown drew his first career start and held his own.

He ended up playing 197 snaps in 10 games and was credited with eight tackles and three pass break-ups.

This season, there is more competition at cornerback with the addition of a pair of transfers and a pair of true freshmen, so Brown is cross-training at the nickel back spot.

He might end up backing up both, which sounds fine with him.

“I would always say my role is just to get better every day,” he said Thursday. “However I can help this team and increase my value, whether that’s inside corner, outside corner, I feel like wherever that is, I’m going to try to get better every day. So that’s my role.”

The role of a nickel varies from defense to defense, and it could change from personnel package to personnel package at Ohio State this season with super-sized safety Sonny Styles getting a look as the starter early in camp.

Styles might be in for early downs against run-first teams while a natural corner such as Brown might be called upon on passing downs for his coverage skills.

He said the main difference for him comes in some technique.

“It’s kind of the same, just having that patience and good feet whether it’s inside or outside,” Brown said. “And then also knowing splits.”