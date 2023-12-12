Ohio State Buckeyes: Half a dozen juniors say they will play in Cotton Bowl

Credit: David Jablonski

32 minutes ago
Ohio State is keeping the band together, at least for now.

Juniors Jack Sawyer, Tyleik Williams, Emeka Egbuka, Donovan Jackson, Denzel Burke and Jordan Hancock all told reporters Tuesday they will play in the Cotton Bowl for the Buckeyes against Missouri on Dec. 29.

All of them also said they are undecided on whether or not they will return to Ohio State for the 2024 season, though more than one acknowledged considering the ramifications of leaving school without having beaten Michigan or won a Big Ten championship.

Cody Simon, a senior linebacker who played significant snaps with the No. 1 defense this season, announced he will return next season, accepting the option available to him thanks to the NCAA granting everyone who played through the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 an extra year of eligibility.

Last week, star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. said he had not decided if he would enter the NFL Draft a year early, either. He did not commit to playing in the Cotton Bowl but said he plans to be there regardless.

About the Author

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

