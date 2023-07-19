Ohio State Buckeyes: Fans will be able to attend early preseason practices

Ohio State will not have to wait until September to see the 2023 Buckeyes on a football field.

The school’s licensing agency announced Wednesday two preseason practices will be open to a limited number of fans for a fee, and a preseason luncheon is also planned for the week practice begins.

Tickets to practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center will be available for Aug. 3 and 4, the first two days of preseason camp. They will cost $30 per person with a limit of five per fan and an overall cap of 500 spectators each day. They are set to go on sale online at 10 a.m. Thursday. (Click here.)

Gates will open at 8:30 a.m. with practicing beginning at approximately 9:15.

The first Ryan Day Season Kickoff Luncheon is set for noon-1:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 at the Fawcett Center.

Day will speak at the event, and the head coach and his assistants are scheduled to have a Q&A with fans.

A table of eight will cost $2,500 and can be reserved online until July 28. (Click here.)

For more information or questions call LC Events (380-204-0763).

Ohio State will open the season Sept. 2 at Indiana then host Youngstown State a week later for the home opener.

The preseason unofficially gets underway next week when Day and the rest of the Big Ten’s coaches travel to Indianapolis for Big Ten Football Media Days.

Day is scheduled to speak July 26, the first day of the event, and Ohio State is bringing receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., tight end Cade Stover and defensive end J.T. Tuimolau as well.