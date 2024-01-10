BreakingNews
Ohio State Buckeyes: Denzel Burke joins parade returning for senior season

Ohio State got more good news Wednesday when Denzel Burke announced he is returning for one more season of college football.

“I’m back,” the first-team All-Big Ten cornerback wrote on social media. “Thank you God for these pat three years of ups and downs. Thank you for helping me grow and maturing me into the man I am today. None of this is possible without You and I’m truly honored and blessed to be in this decision.”

Burke is the fourth junior from Ohio State’s starting defense to announce he is returning for 2024, joining defensive linemen Jack Sawyer, Tyleik Williams and Ty Hamilton.

Seniors Lathan Ransom and Cody Simon are both returning, too, at safety and linebacker, respectively.

Burke ia a three-year starter who enjoyed a strong bounce-back campaign last fall after an injury-plagued 2022.

He led Oho State with nine pass break-ups and logged one interception while helping the Buckeyes finish No. 1 in the nation in passing yards allowed (145.9 per game) and second in passing efficiency defense.

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

