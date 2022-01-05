Ohio State Buckeyes: Concessions won’t be available at home sporting events

Don’t go to Ohio State athletics events hungry in the near future.
The school announced this week it is closing all concessions at university-related athletic events until further notice.
Water will be available, but fans are not permitted to bring their own food or beverage.
Wearing masks is also still required indoors on campus (and throughout the city of Columbus) regardless of vaccination status, and it is recommended by the university at all times.
University spokesperson Ben Johnson said the concessions policy aligns with the school’s updated return to campus guidelines published for spring semester.
Those prevent food or drinks from being served at any in-person event, gathering or meeting.
“Throughout the pandemic, we have adjusted our health and safety protocols as needed based on the latest scientific evidence and public health guidance,” Johnson said. “We have a team of public health experts, medical professionals and university officials that guides those decisions.”
