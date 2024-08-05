Ohio State Buckeyes: Alter grad still fighting for position on defense

“In the 4-2 scheme, I think they’re both neck and neck right now,” Knowles said Friday. “We’ve got to continue to look at and create more ways to get all three of them on the field.”

That Knowles specified which alignment he was talking about is worth noting.

The 4-2-5 has been his base in recent seasons, but that is far from the only formation Knowles uses.

He sprinkled in some 4-3 looks in his first season, and last year he used Styles’ versatility to alternate between 4-2-5 and 4-3 without taking changing personnel.

But that was when Styles was still considered a full-time safety and before Jordan Hancock emerged as a force as the Nickel or fifth defensive back.

Knowles indicated Styles’ experience last year before moving to the boundary or “Bandit” safety in the second half of the season could lend itself to deploying a 4-3 that also features Simon and Hicks this season.

“If you remember the plan initially last year was Sonny playing that Nickel/SAM position until Lathan (Ransom) got hurt and he had to move back, so I feel like we can get all three of them in the game a significant amount,” Knowles said.

The coach also revealed he is concerned about the depth at Nickel, where Hancock is back for his senior season but projected backup Lorenzo Styles Jr. is still working his way back from an unspecified injury.

Who would be next in remains to be seen. Jermaine Mathews Jr., a natural corner who is blocked from that position by the return of starters Denzel Burke and Davison Igbinosun, was there the first two days of preseason.

“Hopefully he’ll fill that, but right now behind Jordan everybody’s kind of taking shots. Jermaine’s taking some shots. Denzel’s taking some shots. Everybody’s learning the position,” Knowles said.

Before coming to Ohio State, Knowles frequently used a 3-3-5 look that called for one of the defensive ends to be replaced by a “Jack” or “Leo” hybrid player.

Knowles indicated he doesn’t anticipate that being a big part of the scheme this fall, but he could alter the role of the Will linebacker to allow Hicks to carry out some of the same duties, such as blitzing up the middle.

“CJ has some demonstrated talent,” Knowles said. “We saw it in the spring, you know, of making plays when he’s when he’s on the attack. So I think Sonny can do that, too. So we’re developing more of those opportunities for that Will position because we think we have the guys to do it.

“I think Sonny and CJ are both kind of bracketed right now, but Sonny has proven to be a guy you can count on in the big moments. He’s gained weight, strength. He’s well-respected by everybody, so he makes that move to Will, and you just see a lot of production. You see a guy who understands football. I’ve had a lot of success with bringing safeties down to be linebackers because they have an idea of the bigger picture and everything that’s going on from sideline to sideline. Sonny shows that.”