Ohio State Buckeyes: All-Big Ten starter returning to lineup this week

They were off last Saturday, providing more time for Jackson to recover, but he was able to practice fully last week and should be full-go again Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week as the Buckeyes prepare to play Marshall at Noon Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

Tegra Tshabola, a third-year sophomore from Lakota West, will remain the starter at right guard, a position he won during preseason and solidified in the first two games.

Jackson’s return sends Lakota East grad Austin Siereveld to the bench, but Day said they hope to keep him involved as a reward of the redshirt freshman’s solid play in the first two games.

“(Tshabola) is the starter, and he’s played good football,” Day said. “We’ll kind of see how the week plays out, and we’re going to try to find ways to get Austin in the game because we feel like he’s earned that opportunity. How it shakes out this week we’ll see, but right now Tegras is the starting right guard.”