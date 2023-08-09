Ohio State Buckeyes: A.D. Gene Smith announces plans to retire

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Department of Athletics will be under new direction next year.
Gene Smith, who took over Buckeye sports in 2005, announced Wednesday morning he intends to retire at the end of June next year.
That is also when the Big Ten is set to enter a new era with the addition of USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington.
