Ohio State Buckeyes: 5th defensive lineman commits for 2025

Thank you to all the people who’ve been a part of my journey, a special thanks to my family and friends who have always been there for me through my highs and lows. Thank you to God for putting me on a path to find home. Buckeyes nation I can’t wait to get to work!! #rushmen 🌰 pic.twitter.com/0eZsNhZlEo — Maxwell Roy (@MaxwellRoy8) July 1, 2024

A 6-foot-3, 285-pounder from Philadelphia, Pa., Roy is a four-star prospect ranked the No. 8 prospect in his state and the No. 26 defensive lineman in the country in 247Sports Composite rankings.

Roy projects to be an interior player, joining fellow four-star Trajen Odom of North Carolina who committed last week.

Overall, Ohio State is up to five defensive line commits for 2025: Roy, Odom, Enterprise, Ala., native Zion Grady, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy’s London Merritt and Zahir Mathis, who is also from Philadelphia (Imhotep Institute).

Loading up on the lines is seen as a priority this cycle after the Buckeyes came up a bit short on both sides of the ball the last two years, and so far Johnson has delivered with six months to go until National Signing Day.

Ohio State figures to have plenty of open chairs in the defensive line room next year with five seniors — tackles Ty Hamilton and Tyleik Williams and ends J.T. Tuimoloau, Jack Sawyer and Mitchell Melton — likely to be in the two-deep this fall.

Roy is also the second player from St. Joseph’s Prep to commit to Ohio State from the class of 2025, joining running back Isaiah West.

The school is also the alma mater of former Buckeyes Marvin Harrison Jr. and Kyle McCord.

Ohio State’s 22-man recruiting class is ranked No. 1 in the nation and appears to be getting close to full.

Offensive line would be an exception as coach Justin Frye has only two commits at this point and likely needs at least three more.

Frye also figures to have a veteran group this fall that could lose four starters.