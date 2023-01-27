Ohio State athletic department enjoys record-setting revenue year

In 2019, the last fully non-pandemic year, Ohio State reported making $210.5 million.

In the 2021 fiscal year, which included a truncated football season played in nearly empty stadiums, Ohio State reported revenue of $106.8 million.

2. The biggest jump of course came from ticket revenue.

Ohio State made $59.6 million off ticket sales, including $47.6 million from football and almost $5.2 million from men’s basketball.

That was an increase of more than 800,000 percent from the $7,386 reported ticket revenue for 2021 but down more than $6 million from 2020.

Revenue from media rights was $48.9 million, up more than $2 million from 2020 and an increase of more than $8 million from 2021 when payouts from television partners were reduced because of a drop in games to broadcast.

3. Contributions were also a major source of revenue increase.

The school reported getting nearly $63 million in donations and other contributions, tripling the amount brought in last year but also continuing a trend from before the pandemic.

In the 2020 fiscal year, Ohio State reported $48 million in donations, and that was an increase of more than $19 million from 2019.

According to the school, some of the increase last year can be attributed to a new system for connection donations to buying football tickets.

“Buckeye Nation continues to show their tremendous support for our incredible student-athletes, our coaches and our support staff,” Ohio State director of athletics Gene Smith said in a news release. “We are grateful for the enthusiasm they bring to our stadiums, fields and pools.”

4. Spending was more than $10 million more than 2020 and more than $5 million more than 2019.

Ohio State reported spending $225.7 million last year, up from $170.5 million in 2021 and $215.2 million in 2020.

While spending in most areas returned to close to normal, coach salaries accounted for more than half of the overall increase.

After putting $36.3 million toward salaries and compensation in 2021 (roughly the same as 2020), Ohio State reported coaches getting $42.2 million last year.

Ohio State also continued to increase spending on athlete meals — $8 million last year compared to $5.59 million in 2021 and $4.15 million in 2020 — and the trip to the Rose Bowl ($6 million) actually cost more than trips to the Sugar Bowl and National Championship Game combined ($3.2 million) in the previous season.

5. The costs and spending all add up to an overall profit of more than $25 million.

Getting back to normal was good for the athletics department’s bottom line. The previous year saw a loss of $63.6 million as major drops in revenue were offset only slightly by budget cuts.

In the 2020 fiscal year, Ohio State reported a profit of $18.6 million.