Ohio State announces times for two games on 2021 schedule

The Ohio State Buckeyes will play Michigan at noon — the traditional start time for the storied rivalry — in the final game of the 2021 regular season.
That was one of two game times for the 2021 season announced by Ohio State on Friday.
In addition to the Nov. 27 game in Ann Arbor, Mich., against the Wolverines, Ohio State released a time for the second game of the season and home opener against Oregon. The Buckeyes and Ducks will play at noon on Sept. 11.
The Michigan and Oregon games will be televised by FOX.
Ohio State also announced their season opener on Sept. 2 at Minnesota will also be televised by FOX. A kickoff time for that game has not been announced.
2021 Ohio State Football Schedule
All Times EDT
Sept. 2: at Minnesota, time TBA on FOX
Sept. 11: Oregon, noon on FOX
Sept. 18: Tulsa
Sept. 25: Akron
Oct. 2: at Rutgers
Oct. 9: Maryland
Oct. 23: at Indiana
Oct. 30: Penn State
Nov. 6: at Nebraska
Nov. 13: Purdue
Nov. 20: Michigan State
Nov. 27: at Michigan, noon on FOX