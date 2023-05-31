Ohio State announces three more football game start times

The season finale at Michigan will kick off at noon and be on Fox. That was also previously announced.

Also on Wednesday the school revealed the Oct. 7 Homecoming game against Maryland will not be a night game. The Buckeyes and Terrapins could lay at noon, 3:30 or 4 p.m.

No more start times are likely to be announced before the start of the season.

Once the season begins, the kickoffs have usually been determined about two weeks ahead of time, though that could be among many things that change when the Big Ten’s new television deals with Fox, CBS and NBC go into effect this fall.

CBS typically will have a 3:30 game while NBC’s package is to be used for night games, though ESPN reported last week many details are still being worked out as new Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti works to iron out some issues left unsettled when his predecessor, Kevin Warren, left the league to become president of the Chicago Bears.

Chief among those concerns is the desire of some teams not to play primetime games in November.

Multiple sources told ESPN that multiple schools, including Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State, pushed back against being required to play at night in November, an issue for NBC because it would be forced to settle for less valuable broadcasts if none of those teams are available.

Ohio State 2023 football schedule

Sept. 2 at Indiana — 3:30 p.m. CBS

Sept. 9 vs. Youngstown State — Noon, Big Ten Network

Sept. 16 vs. Western Kentucky — 4 p.m., Fox

Sept. 23 at Notre Dame — 7:30 p.m., NBC

Sept. 30 (off)

Oct. 7 vs. Maryland — Noon, 3:30 or 4 p.m. TBD

Oct. 14 at Purdue — TBD

Oct. 21 vs. Penn State — TBD

Oct. 28 at Wisconsin — TBD

Nov. 4 at Rutgers — TBD

Nov. 11 vs. Michigan State — 7:30 p.m., NBC

Nov. 18 vs. Minnesota — TBD

Nov. 25 at Michigan — Noon, Fox