Northmont improves to 4-0 while handing Fairmont first loss

Northmont's Noah McClure runs against Fairmont on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Premier Health Stadium in Clayton. David Jablonski/Staff

Sports
By
1 hour ago
Cahke’ Cortner runs for two touchdowns in first half

CLAYTON — Northmont won a matchup of Greater Western Ohio Conference unbeaten teams in dominant fashion, routing Fairmont 28-0 on Friday at Premier Health Stadium.

Northmont scored all of its points in the first half. It scored touchdowns on its first three offensive possessions and also scored on a 48-yard fumble return by Nigel Glover.

Noah McClure got Northmont on the board with a 1-yard touchdown run with 6:54 left in the first quarter. Quarterback Cahke’ Cortner scored on a 5-yard run with 1:08 left in the first quarter.

After Glover’s touchdown, Cortner hurdled a defender along the sideline on his way to an 8-yard touchdown run with 4:41 left in the first half.

Northmont has outscored its four opponents 164-13, and it has shut out three opponents in a row. It has not allowed a point in 15 of the 16 quarters it has played. After beating Butler 56-13 in its opener, Northmont blanked Richmond 56-0 and Hilliard Davidson 31-0.

Northmont avenged a 24-21 loss at Fairmont last season. Northmont has beaten Fairmont four times in the last five seasons.

Northmont (4-0) plays at Centerville (4-0) in Week 5. Centerville won 17-0 at Miamisburg (2-2) on Friday.

Fairmont (3-1) plays at home against Springboro (3-1), which beat Beavercreek 49-10 on Friday.

