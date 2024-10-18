Breaking: Creole Connect hotline to offer translation, other services for Springfield Haitians

Norman wins third straight triathlon world championship in Spain

Greene County native adds to her impressive resume
Greene County native Grace Norman on Friday won her fifth world championship in the para triathlon in Torremolinos, Spain. CONTRIBUTED

Sports
By
Updated 18 minutes ago
X

Cedarville University and Xenia Christian High School graduate Grace Norman followed her triathlon gold medal in September at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris with a world championship on Friday in Torremolinos, Spain.

Norman finished the race in 1 hour, 7 minutes, 5 seconds.

Norman, who grew up in Jamestown, has now won five world championships, including three in a row. She won gold in 2016, 2017, 2022 and 2023. She won silver in 2015 and 2021 and bronze in 2018 and 2019.

Norman, who competes with a prosthetic, races in the PTS5 division for triathletes who “are affected to a low degree in on leg, a moderate level in both forearms, a high degree in one foot and ankle, or have absence of limbs.”

