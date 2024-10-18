Norman wins third straight triathlon world championship in Spain

Norman, who grew up in Jamestown, has now won five world championships, including three in a row. She won gold in 2016, 2017, 2022 and 2023. She won silver in 2015 and 2021 and bronze in 2018 and 2019.

Norman, who competes with a prosthetic, races in the PTS5 division for triathletes who “are affected to a low degree in on leg, a moderate level in both forearms, a high degree in one foot and ankle, or have absence of limbs.”