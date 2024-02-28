NFL prospect fondly recalls growing up near Dayton

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Jared Verse said his dream of playing in the NFL began the first time he touched a ball as a youngster in Beavercreek.
“That’s my whole childhood. Up until my teenage years, I was there. I remember going outside playing with my friends at the park down the street. Doing this, doing that. My dog would get loose sometimes outside the house and run around down the block. It literally was the most harmless dog and would run around for no reason, but those are the memories I have.”
The Florida State defensive end is among hundreds of prospects in the Circle City this week looking to impress NFL teams ahead of the 2024 draft in Detroit in April.
