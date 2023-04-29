X

NFL draft: Bengals take wide receiver in fourth round

Credit: AJ Mast

Credit: AJ Mast

Sports
By Laurel Pfahler, Contributing Writer
17 minutes ago

After going defense with their first three picks, the Bengals finally took an offensive player to start off Day 3 of the NFL Draft.

Cincinnati selected Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones in the fourth round Saturday, at No. 131 overall.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound receiver could be the slot guy of the future, depending on what happens with Tyler Boyd as he enters the final year of his contract. Jones ran a 4.33 at the Combine and he caught 110 passes for 1,361 yards and 12 touchdowns with three drops in 13 games last season.

In Other News
1
Senzel, Fraley lead Reds to fourth straight win
2
NFL draft: Bengals take Alabama safety in third round
3
NFL draft: Browns’ first pick is wide receiver in third round
4
Ohio State Buckeyes: Zach Harrison selected in third round of NFL Draft
5
Bengals take Michigan defensive back in Round 2

About the Author

Laurel Pfahler
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top