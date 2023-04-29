NFL draft: Bengals take wide receiver in fourth round

Cincinnati selected Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones in the fourth round Saturday, at No. 131 overall.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound receiver could be the slot guy of the future, depending on what happens with Tyler Boyd as he enters the final year of his contract. Jones ran a 4.33 at the Combine and he caught 110 passes for 1,361 yards and 12 touchdowns with three drops in 13 games last season.