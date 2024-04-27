NFL Draft: Bengals take Michigan DT in second round

Jenkins, the son of the former four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle bearing the same name, was the No. 36-rated player on The Athletic “Big Board” and brings rare talent physically, at 6-foot-2, 299 pounds, while still being light on his feet. He was near the top of the “Feldman’s Freaks” list in 2023 with a three-cone time of 7.16 seconds, a 9-foot, 8-inch broad jump and a 34-inch vertical to go along with strength and power.

A team captain, Jenkins made a “top 30″ visit with the Bengals.

Four defensive tackles and three wide receivers went off the board among the first seven picks of the second round, followed by a run on cornerbacks. All of those among positions the Bengals had needs.