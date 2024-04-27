NFL Draft: Bengals take Alabama WR with their first pick of Round 3

Burton, a 6-foot, 196-pound receiver, averaged 20.5 yards per catch during his senior season at Alabama and had just four drops in four season, including none in 2023. He began his college career at Georgia but transferred to Alabama as a junior in 2022 to play with quarterback Bryce young.

Over his collegiate career, he had 132 receptions for 2,376 yards (18.0 average) and 23 touchdowns. He’s known for his explosiveness and ability to create separation.

The Bengals had needs at the receiver position with Tyler Boyd unsigned and Tee Higgins possibly entering his final season in Cincinnati.