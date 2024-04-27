NFL Draft: Bengals select Fairfield grad in fourth round

All opened his collegiate career at Michigan and spent four years there, including a Big Ten honorable mention nod as a junior in 2021. He missed the final 11 games in 2022 because of surgery to repair a herniated disc in his back, then transferred to Iowa and led the Hawkeyes in receiving yards despite missing the final seven games with an ACL tear.

Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said the coaching staff feels comfortable with where All is at from a health standpoint in terms of his availability at some point this year. All said he expects to be ready to go by training camp.

The 6-foot-4, 252-pound tight end graduated from Fairfield in 2019 and was the Indians’ top receiver as a senior in 2018, helping his team to the playoffs for a fourth straight year. All began his career as a wide receiver but switched to tight end during a first-team All-Greater Miami Conference season in 2017.

All was a team captain at Michigan, and Pitcher said he’s an “all-around tight end” as a solid pass catcher and a “physical guy that can also help in the run game.” All could be considered high-risk but he fits the profile the Bengals were looking for last year in the draft and couldn’t get.