National Signing Day: More than 2 dozen area players have committed to DI schools

About two dozen players from schools in the Cox First Media coverage area have verbally committed to Division I schools with many more players likely to pick colleges at that level or lower before the traditional February signing day. That includes 21 players headed to Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) schools, already five more than last year, while a handful more are committed to Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) schools.

Bellefontaine quarterback Tavien St. Clair has been verbally committed to Ohio State for more than a year and risen to five-star status in that time. He is No. 2 overall in 247Sports Composite national rankings and set to have a signing day ceremony Wednesday night at BHS.

Wayne High School has five players who have made their decisions as quarterback Tyrell Lewis is headed to Arkansas State, tight end Ka’Maurri Smith will sign with Cincinnati, receiver Teaunn Hunter is pledged to Kent State and defensive backs Jussiah Williams-West and Aden Vaughn both recently committed to Youngstown State.

They are set to have a celebration ceremony next week, according to head coach Roosevelt Mukes.

Hunter is one of four players committed to the Golden Flashes. Another — Springfield tight end Zy’Aire Fletcher — is set to sign his letter of intent during a ceremony at SHS on Wednesday afternoon while Lakota West offensive lineman Tyler Meadows and Xenia kicker Sean Leonard have also pledged to KSU.

Iowa State and Kentucky also have multiple area commits.

Centerville offensive lineman Kuol Kuol and Hamilton defensive lineman/linebacker Trey Verdon, whose older brother is wrapping up a successful career with the Cyclones, are headed to ISU while Kentucky has commitments from a pair of offensive linemen: Jermiel Atkins of Trotwood-Madison and Jayden Clark of Northmont.

Here is a look at the players who have already made their choice known publicly (247Sports Composite state ranking):

1. Tavien St. Clair, Bellefontaine quarterback: Ohio State

10. Luka Gilbert, Lakota West tight end: Miami (Fla.)

15. Grant Beerman, Lakota West linebacker: Illinois

17. Noah King, Hamilton defensive back: Kansas State

35. Jermiel Atkins, Trotwood-Madison offensive lineman: Kentucky

37. Jayden Clark, Northmont offensive lineman: Kentucky

50. Trey Verdon, Hamilton defensive lineman/linebacker: Iowa State

50 (tie). Kuol Kuol, Centerville offensive lineman: Iowa State

59. Jamison Kitna, Lakota East quarterback: UAB

67. Ka’Maurri Smith, Wayne tight end: Cincinnati

68. Tyrell Lewis, Wayne quarterback: Arkansas State

82. Teaunn Hunter, Wayne receiver: Kent State

85. Marshon Gregory-Bey, Miamisburg defensive end: Uncommitted

91. Zy’Aire Fletcher, Springfield tight end: Kent State

111. Isiah Stoudemire, Stebbins offensive lineman: Western Kentucky

113. Vincent Giordano, Lakota West tight end/defensive lineman: Bowling Green

115. Jahmale Clark, Trotwood-Madison defensive back: Massachusetts

Unranked

Tyler Meadows, Lakota East offensive lineman: Kent State

Sean Leonard, Xenia kicker: Kent State

Tyon Spiller, Fairfield defensive back: Navy

Aden Vaughn, Wayne defensive back: Youngstown State

Baron White, Trotwood-Madison running back/receiver: Youngstown State

Braylon Newcomb, Bellefontaine receiver: Eastern Kentucky

Okembi Eze, Alter linebacker: Butler