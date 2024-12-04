National Signing Day: More than 2 dozen area players have committed to DI schools

Christmas is still scheduled for Dec. 25, but it will come earlier for some college football fans this year as the early National Signing Day has moved up.
After falling in the third week of December since being created in 2017, the early signing period for football will begin Wednesday this year as the rules and calendar for college football recruiting continue to evolve.
About two dozen players from schools in the Cox First Media coverage area have verbally committed to Division I schools with many more players likely to pick colleges at that level or lower before the traditional February signing day. That includes 21 players headed to Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) schools, already five more than last year, while a handful more are committed to Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) schools.
Bellefontaine quarterback Tavien St. Clair has been verbally committed to Ohio State for more than a year and risen to five-star status in that time. He is No. 2 overall in 247Sports Composite national rankings and set to have a signing day ceremony Wednesday night at BHS.
Wayne High School has five players who have made their decisions as quarterback Tyrell Lewis is headed to Arkansas State, tight end Ka’Maurri Smith will sign with Cincinnati, receiver Teaunn Hunter is pledged to Kent State and defensive backs Jussiah Williams-West and Aden Vaughn both recently committed to Youngstown State.
They are set to have a celebration ceremony next week, according to head coach Roosevelt Mukes.
Hunter is one of four players committed to the Golden Flashes. Another — Springfield tight end Zy’Aire Fletcher — is set to sign his letter of intent during a ceremony at SHS on Wednesday afternoon while Lakota West offensive lineman Tyler Meadows and Xenia kicker Sean Leonard have also pledged to KSU.
Iowa State and Kentucky also have multiple area commits.
Centerville offensive lineman Kuol Kuol and Hamilton defensive lineman/linebacker Trey Verdon, whose older brother is wrapping up a successful career with the Cyclones, are headed to ISU while Kentucky has commitments from a pair of offensive linemen: Jermiel Atkins of Trotwood-Madison and Jayden Clark of Northmont.
Here is a look at the players who have already made their choice known publicly (247Sports Composite state ranking):
1. Tavien St. Clair, Bellefontaine quarterback: Ohio State
10. Luka Gilbert, Lakota West tight end: Miami (Fla.)
15. Grant Beerman, Lakota West linebacker: Illinois
17. Noah King, Hamilton defensive back: Kansas State
35. Jermiel Atkins, Trotwood-Madison offensive lineman: Kentucky
37. Jayden Clark, Northmont offensive lineman: Kentucky
50. Trey Verdon, Hamilton defensive lineman/linebacker: Iowa State
50 (tie). Kuol Kuol, Centerville offensive lineman: Iowa State
59. Jamison Kitna, Lakota East quarterback: UAB
67. Ka’Maurri Smith, Wayne tight end: Cincinnati
68. Tyrell Lewis, Wayne quarterback: Arkansas State
82. Teaunn Hunter, Wayne receiver: Kent State
85. Marshon Gregory-Bey, Miamisburg defensive end: Uncommitted
91. Zy’Aire Fletcher, Springfield tight end: Kent State
111. Isiah Stoudemire, Stebbins offensive lineman: Western Kentucky
113. Vincent Giordano, Lakota West tight end/defensive lineman: Bowling Green
115. Jahmale Clark, Trotwood-Madison defensive back: Massachusetts
Unranked
Tyler Meadows, Lakota East offensive lineman: Kent State
Sean Leonard, Xenia kicker: Kent State
Tyon Spiller, Fairfield defensive back: Navy
Aden Vaughn, Wayne defensive back: Youngstown State
Baron White, Trotwood-Madison running back/receiver: Youngstown State
Braylon Newcomb, Bellefontaine receiver: Eastern Kentucky
Okembi Eze, Alter linebacker: Butler
