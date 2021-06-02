Multiple Ohio State Buckeyes, former Cincinnati Bengals on College Football HOF ballot

Former Bengals Garrison Hearst, Ashley Ambrose and Peter Warrick are also on the ballot.

Ambrose was an All-American defensive back at Mississippi Valley State, where he was named the SWAC Defensive Back and Return Specialist of the Year in 1991.

Hearst won the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back as a senior at Georgia in 1992.

Warrick was a two-time All-American receiver at Florida State in the late ’90s and was one of the standout players for the 1999 national champions.

Bill Ramseyer, who coached at Wilmington College from 1972-90, is also on the ballot.