Moustakas: Hard to sit and watch as Reds struggle

“Hopefully, it’s 10 days,” he said. “Hopefully, I feel better in six days or five days and then I have to wait. That’s kind of my goal: to be better quicker. But I’ve got to be ready to go at 100 percent. This game’s hard. You’re playing the best players at the best level.”

Moustakas suffered the injury running to first base. His heel hit first on the base. He ran to second base thinking the pain would go away in a couple minutes and then went back out on defense thinking the same thing.

“It just never, never went away,” he said. “It just kept hurting and hurting and hurting, and then it got to the point where I couldn’t really even get off the field. I couldn’t really run.”

Roster moves: The Reds promoted reliever Brad Brach from Triple-A Louisville on Friday. Brach, 35, has pitched in the big leagues for 10 seasons, most recently last season with the New York Mets. He did not allow a run in six appearances with the Bats.

• The Reds recalled outfielder Scott Heineman and reliever Ashton Goudeau from Louisville.

Heineman played the last two seasons with the Texas Rangers and will make his Reds debut when he plays. He hit .238 in 11 games with Louisville.

Goudeau made his big-league debut last season with the Colorado Rockies. The Reds claimed him off waivers on May 2. He had a 2.79 ERA in two starts with Louisville.

• The Reds designated reliever Carson Fulmer for assignment. He had a 6.66 ERA in 20 appearances and gave up four earned runs in two innings in a 19-4 loss Thursday to the San Francisco Giants.

Minor league moves: The Reds promoted second baseman/outfielder Brian Rey from Single-A Dayton to Double-A Chattanooga on Friday and promoted first baseman/outfielder Alex McGarry to Dayton from Low-A Daytona. Rey hit .423 with six home runs and 19 RBIs in 13 games for the Dragons.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Brewers at Reds, 4:10 p.m., Bally Sports Ohio, 700, 1410