Former Michigan staffer purchased tickets to more than a dozen Ohio State games over course of 3 years

Explore Assessing the fallout from another Ohio State loss to Michigan

He was a member of the Michigan staff until Nov. 3 when the university announced he had resigned in the wake of multiple stories being published that revealed details of the activity.

According to the OSU records, Stalions bought tickets in his name for Ohio State home games against Maryland, Purdue and Michigan State in 2021.

Those were all in section 22AA across from the Ohio State sideline and forwarded to others.

Stalions bought tickets for Notre Dame, Arkansas State, Toledo, Wisconsin, Rutgers and Michigan in 2022 with some being forwarded to others, some resold on a secondary market and some apparently not used.

This season, Stalions purchased tickets to Western Kentucky, Maryland and Penn State games at Ohio Stadium before the NCAA shared details of his scheme with the Big Ten and Michigan’s future opponents.

The WKU and Maryland tickets were forwarded to others.

The NCAA is investigating the signs stealing scheme, and the Big Ten suspended Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh for three games as a result of it, but the Wolverines still went 12-0 in the regular season and are set to play Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night.