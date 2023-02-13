Mechanicsburg girls streaking into new postseason challenge

With the victory, the Indians would host a second round game against either No. 8 Cardington-Lincoln or Galion Northmor at 7 p.m. Friday night at Mechanicsburg. They would likely face the winner of No. 6 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep-No. 17 Utica-No. 18 Howard East Knox in a district semifinal game at Big Walnut High School in Sunbury.

“We want to keep playing as long as possible,” said Dodane, whose team is ranked No. 12 in the D-III state poll. “We know every game is going to be a battle. There are teams we’ve never played, but I’m a coach who likes to look at each team as we go and not overlook anybody because that’s when you get in trouble.”

Mechanicsburg is seeking its first district final appearance since 2020. The Indians could face D-III No. 1 Worthington Christian in a district final game. They lost to the Warriors 63-58 in overtime on Dec. 17 in the Battle of the 614 at Ohio Dominican University.

They also beat D-II power Columbus Bishop Hartley 55-33 on Dec. 30.

“We tried to expose our kids to what they were going to see (in the Central District),” Dodane said.

The Indians are led by two of the top-scoring players in the OHC: junior guards Addie DeLong (17.5 points per game) and Olivia Skillings (16.2 ppg).

Skillings is a pure athlete who has worked hard in the offseason to keep improving, Dodane said. She’s also averaging 4.2 assists and 3.6 steals per game.

“The term ‘jump out of the gym’, that’s her,” Dodane said. “She runs the team for us. By nature, she’s kind of quiet and I push to take that leadership role out there. She’s getting better all the time. At times, she just takes over and does things you can’t coach.” DeLong, who recently committed to play softball at Florida State University, is averaging 3.9 steals per game and is shooting 43.9 percent from the field.

“I’m blessed with such great athletes right now,” Dodane said. “Everybody looks at her as a softball player, but by golly she’s a basketball player, too. … She’s so quick (on defense). You have to handle the ball well to have that constant pressure.”

Indians senior post Dani Schipfer is averaging 9.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

“She’s just a strong kid,” Dodane said. “She usually guards the biggest kid and they’re usually taller than she is, but she works hard and gets position and causes a lot of things. She steps out and steals the ball and reads the floor well.”

Junior post Emily Conley also ranks among the OHC leaders in rebounding (9.5 pg) and field goal percentage (47.8 percent).

“She’s instrumental inside for us, but she can also shoot outside,” Dodane said. “She’s a hustler and she makes things happen.”