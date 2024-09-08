McCoy: Reds blanked by Mets

Even with five scoreless one-hit pitching by bullpen starter Jakob Junis, the Reds could not capitalize.

They lost, 4-0, their 22nd loss in their last 31 games in Citi Field.

The Mets had lost five of the last six games started by left-hander Jose Quintana. But the 13-year veteran was on his best behavior Saturday on his way to his 100th career victory.

He pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings and gave up five hits while walking two and striking out six.

As soon as Junis was lifted, Sam Moll and Carlton Spiers gave up four runs in the sixth inning and that was that.

And it was New York’s ninth straight victory and they are on a string of 72 straight innings of never being behind in a game.

During their nine-game winning streak, the Mets have outscored Cincinnati, Boston, the Chicago White Sox and Arizona 44-16.

Junis gave the Reds early hope by retiring the first 11 Mets before issuing a two-out walk on a full-count pitch to Mark Vientos.

He kept his no-hitter until former Reds’ infielder Jose Iglesias blooped a double that kicked up chalk on the right-field line with two outs in the fifth. Junis then struck out Francisco Alvarez and was finished.

His line was an illustrious five innings, no runs, one hit, one walk and five strikeouts over 73 pitches, 50 strikes.

His reward was a no-decision.

Moll began the sixth and his second pitch was driven over the right field wall by Harrison Bader, who played briefly for the Reds last season and batted .161.

Moll walked Francisco Lindor, extending his on-base streak to 34 games. When he hit Brandon Nimmo with a pitch, Moll was replaced by Spiers.

With one out, Pete Alonso singled home the second run and J.D. Martinez pulled a full-count two-run double down the left field line for a 4-0 lead that stood the test of the final three innings.

For four innings, the Reds put five runners on base and the Mets only one.

But the scoreboard said the same thing: 0-0.

Two of the Reds five runners were wiped away by a pair of highlight double plays.

Spencer Steer walked to open the second, but second baseman Iglesias interrupted a ball destined for right field by Ty France and turned it into a glamorous 4-6-3 double play.

TJ Friedl and Santiago Espinol followed with singles, but Amed Rosario struck out to leave it at 0-0.

Jake Fraley hustled an infield single to begin the third, but shortstop Lindor backhanded a hard grounder by Jonathan India and began a highlight video 6-4-3 double play.

Tyler Stephenson doubled to start the fourth and took third on a wild pitch, but Steer popped out, France grounded out and Friedl grounded out.

Then came the Mets decisive four-run sixth against Moll and Spiers.

After sweeping three games from the Houston Astros, the Reds have dropped two straight to the Mets, who entered the game tied with the Atlanta Braves for the third wild card spot in the National League.

It was a difficult afternoon for the top two in the Reds’ batting order. India was 0 for 4 with the double play and a strikeout and Elly De La Cruz was 0 for 4 with three strikeouts.

Even though Junis went five innings, he is a relief pitcher and it was another Bullpen Day for the Reds and they are 2-and-6 in games started by relief pitchers.