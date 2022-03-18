March Madness: Ohio State leads Loyola-Chicago at halftime

Then Branham got loose for another breakaway dunk to start a 6-0 run that put Ohio State up nine, but Norris hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to six before the half.

Norris, a central Ohio native, led Loyola-Chicago with six points in the first half.

The Ramblers made only 7 of their 30 shots from the field (23 percent) while Ohio State was 8-for-20 (40 percent).

The Buckeyes missed all nine of their 3-point attempts in the first half but had 12 points in the paint.

They also got seven points from the charity stripe but gave up six offensive rebounds and turned the ball over eight times.