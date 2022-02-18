Major League Baseball postpones start of spring training games

Owners and players have yet to come up with a new collective bargaining agreement. The Cincinnati Reds were scheduled to start play Feb. 26 in the Cactus League.

“All 30 Clubs are unified in their strong desire to bring players back to the field and fans back to the stands,” a Major League Baseball statement read. “The Clubs have adopted a uniform policy that provides an option for full refunds for fans who have purchased tickets from the Clubs to any Spring Training games that are not taking place. We are committed to reaching an agreement that is fair to each side. On Monday, members of the owners’ bargaining committee will join an in-person meeting with the Players Association and remain every day next week to negotiate and work hard towards starting the season on time.”