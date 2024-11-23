Late score gives Ohio State slim halftime lead over Indiana

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, top, celebrates with teammate offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola after scoring a touchdown against Purdue in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS — Ohio State leads Indiana 14-7 after a mistake-filled first half at Ohio Stadium.

Fifth-ranked Indiana forced a three-and-out then put together a methodical, 11-play touchdown drive to take a 7-0 lead.

Ty Son Lawton capped it with a 2-yard touchdown run set up by three third down conversions and two pass interference penalties on Ohio State’s Davison Igbinosun.

No. 2 Ohio State followed with a 73-yard drive, but it went for nothing when Quinshon Judkins was stuffed on a fourth-and-1 run from the shotgun.

The Buckeyes got the ball back in good field position, though, and were able to cash in as Will Howard hit Emeka Egbuka for an 11-yard touchdown with 7:22 left in the second quarter.

They took the lead late in the second quarter on a 4-yard run by TreVeyon Henderson that was set up by a massive Indiana blunder.

