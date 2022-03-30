Larkin named grand marshal of opening-day parade

Hall of Famer Barry Larkin is the grand marshal of the Findlay Market Opening Day parade on April 12, officials announced Wednesday.
Larkin, who spent his entire 19-year MLB career with the Reds, was a key cog of the 1990 team that won the World Series. He’s currently a member of the Bally Sports Ohio broadcast team.
This will be the first Opening Day parade since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Reds open the season on the road April 7 at Atlanta. The home opener vs. Cleveland is at 4:10 p.m., April 12, at Great American Ball Park. The Opening Day parade begins at noon.
