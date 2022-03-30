springfield-news-sun logo
Larkin named grand marshal of opening-day parade

Barry Larkin acknowledges fans before the Cincinnati Reds Legends Game at Great American Ball Park on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Great American Ball Park. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By WCPO.com
57 minutes ago

Hall of Famer Barry Larkin is the grand marshal of the Findlay Market Opening Day parade on April 12, officials announced Wednesday.

Larkin, who spent his entire 19-year MLB career with the Reds, was a key cog of the 1990 team that won the World Series. He’s currently a member of the Bally Sports Ohio broadcast team.

This will be the first Opening Day parade since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Reds open the season on the road April 7 at Atlanta. The home opener vs. Cleveland is at 4:10 p.m., April 12, at Great American Ball Park. The Opening Day parade begins at noon.

