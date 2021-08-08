Kings fall to Aviators in conference championship game

The Aviators bats exploded in the bottom of the first inning, tallying five hits — including a leadoff homer by Dakota Kennedy and a three-run bomb by Newman — to give Lafayette a 7-1 lead and chasing starter Garrett Peters from the game.

Kings pitcher Austin Mora threw 6 1/3 innings in relief, allowing one earned run on three hits and five strikeouts as the Kings mounted a comeback in the middle innings. Champion City grabbed the momentum, scoring two in the third and two in the seventh to cut the lead to 7-5, but couldn’t get any closer.

The Aviators countered with one run in the seventh on a homer by Newman and scored seven runs in the eighth — including a Newman grand slam — to end the game by mercy rule at 15-5.

Lafayette advanced to face Western Conference Champion Cape Catfish in this week’s best-of-three Prospect League Championship Series. The Catfish beat the Clinton LumberKings 7-3 in the other championship game to advance to the championship series for the second straight season.

On Thursday, Champion City erased a seven-run deficit to beat the Chillicothe Paints 10-9 to win the franchise’s first-ever Ohio River Valley Division championship.