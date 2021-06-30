Kings clinch first-half playoff berth

“The guys are thrilled,” said Kings manager Gavin Murphy. “I’m thrilled. I know the whole organization is extremely happy. We were able to do something that’s yet to be done for the community and the Champion City Kings since they started in 2014.”

Entering Tuesday, Champion City held a one-game lead over the Chillicothe Paints and a 1.5-game lead over West Virginia with two games remaining in the first half. The Kings and Paints each won, but Champion City clinched the playoff spot by owning the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Paints.

The Kings led 3-1 in the eighth inning when the Miners came back to tie the score. Champion City finally broke through on Funderburg’s home run and were able to hang on for the victory.

“It was an all-around good team win,” Murphy said. “We came out there and threw the ball well on the mound. We played good defense, had some big double plays through the middle of the field. Our catcher Dallen Leach had some nice stops and threw some guys out trying to advance which kept the game close.”

Funderburg, a Beavercreek grad and Ohio University senior, capped a four-game hitting streak with the playoff-clinching home run.

“He’d had some really good at-bats all game and had a sac fly earlier in the game,” Murphy said. “He came through big time with the go-ahead home run.”

With a playoff berth clinched, the Kings will focus on the developmental side of summer ball, while also staying sharp for the postseason, Murphy said.

“There’s no pressure,” he said. “You want to stay on track and not go in the tank, but at the same time, it’s about getting guys better and getting them more at-bats. You want to get them to where they’re comfortable going into the playoffs.”

The Ohio River Valley Division winner will play the Wabash River Division champion in a conference championship game on August 7 at a site to be determined.

The two conference champions will meet in the Best-of-3 Prospect League Championships Series on Aug. 9 through 12 at a site to be determined.

The playoff berth is the culmination of months of hard work by the Kings organization, Murphy said, especially General Manager Ginger Fulton and assistant coach Marc Lucas.

“People only see us for the two-and-a-half months we’re here,” he said. “People don’t understand the work that goes into it prior to that, the other nine months of the year. We’re constantly calling people on the phone, trying to get the right guys to play who are going to compete day-in, day-out and give you their all.”

UPCOMING HOME SCHEDULE

Friday, July 2: Chillicothe at Champion City, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, July 4: Chillicothe at Champion City, 4:05 p.m.

Tuesday, July 6: West Virginia at Champion City, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday, July 7: Danville (Ill.) at Champion City, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, July 8: Terre Haute at Champion City, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, July 10: West Virginia at Champion City, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, July 11: Johnstown Mill at Champion City, 4:05 p.m.