Kenton Ridge falls in matchup of conference leaders

Kenton Ridge led 13-10 after the first quarter, but the Pioneers fought back to take a 23-21 halftime lead.

The Cougars trailed by six midway through the third quarter, but went on an 11-4 run to grab a 36-35 lead on a steal and layup by Fyffe with 10 seconds remaining in the period.

The Pioneers scored on its first two possessions of the fourth quarter to grab a 38-36 lead. The Cougars’ Cayne Rogan responded with a 3-pointer to give Kenton Ridge a 39-38 with five minutes remaining.

Jonathan Alder countered with a 5-0 run to grab a 44-39 lead on two made free throws by Pioneers senior Will Jackson with 2:25 remaining.

Kenton Ridge pulled to within three points on a layup by Fyffe, but they wouldn’t get any closer. Jonathan Alder’s Hess hit a three-pointer to make it 47-41 in the final two minutes to give the Pioneers the lead for good.

“It was really a dagger,” Smith said. “It went from three to six right there and it made a big difference.”

The Pioneers went 5-for-10 from the free throw line to seal the game.

“Once you get down two, three, four points, it becomes a foul game and you’re just hoping they miss free throws and we gave up some offensive rebounds at the end,” Smith said.

Kenton Ridge is still learning how to win. The Cougars returned just two players with varsity experience. They’ve lost four games by six points or less this season.

“I like what we’re doing,” Smith said. “I think we’re doing the right things. It’s just a shot here or there and a possession here or there and if we can hold the lead into the last two to three minutes, it’s a different game completely. The turnovers just really hurt us at the end.”

The Cougars are onegame back of Shawnee and Jonathan Alder with four division games remaining. They’ll travel to Shawnee next Friday night in another key division game. The Cougars beat the Braves 53-47 on Dec. 9.

“I still think we’re in a good position for the league,” Smith said. “We’ve got a big one with Shawnee and the rest of the league to go. I think Jonathan Alder is going to have to battle it out with everybody just like the first round.”